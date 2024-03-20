© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Can writing help heal trauma?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
Glasses and a pen sit on a notebook.
NG71
/
Flickr

The benefits of creative expression when it comes to processing emotions are well documented, particularly when it comes to writing.

Those who have ever had a diary or kept a journal can probably attest to the cathartic power of putting words to paper.

But this practice doesn’t just provide a temporary outlet for our feelings; it can also help us work through deeper trauma.

This is exactly what writer and author Josephine Jones will be exploring in an upcoming workshop with The Cabin, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters The CabinWriting
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate