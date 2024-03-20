Can writing help heal trauma?

The benefits of creative expression when it comes to processing emotions are well documented, particularly when it comes to writing.

Those who have ever had a diary or kept a journal can probably attest to the cathartic power of putting words to paper.

But this practice doesn’t just provide a temporary outlet for our feelings; it can also help us work through deeper trauma.

This is exactly what writer and author Josephine Jones will be exploring in an upcoming workshop with The Cabin, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

