Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The art of angry letter writing

By Staff
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:19 PM MDT
A pen sits on a handwritten letter.
Rob Appleyard
/
Flickr

For many, writing, especially handwriting, a letter is a lost art. While some romanticized the idea of receiving a letter, others could be quite nasty.

The book "Penning Poison: A History of Anonymous Letters" looks at the history of nasty letters. The author is Dr. Emily Cockayne, an associate professor at the University of East Anglia in Norwich.
 
She joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the history of Anonymous Letters and the upcoming movie, "Wicked Little Letters," which is coming to The Flicks in April.

