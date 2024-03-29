Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 29, 2024
Postpartum Medicaid coverage has been extended, the Idaho Senate has passed an anti-racism resolution, there's an effort to limit special legislative sessions and the future of the IDT campus is still unknown.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Mia Maldonado, state politics reporter at the Idaho Capital Sun
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television