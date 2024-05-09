College of Western Idaho brings new program to the Treasure Valley

Soon-to-be graduates of the College of Western Idaho will walk down the aisle at commencement tomorrow as the two-year school continues to expand throughout the Treasure Valley.

The school has been much in the news lately, partnering with Micron Technology as the chip manufacturer plans a multi-billion dollar expansion in Boise while building several new facilities for its students and creating a new bachelor of applied science degree that stirred up some controversy with Idaho's four-year public colleges.

Gordon Jones, the CWI president, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.