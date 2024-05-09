© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
College of Western Idaho brings new program to the Treasure Valley

By Samantha Wright
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT
CWI "topping off" their new Health and Science Building.
Jonathan McBride
/
College of Western Idaho
CWI "topping off" their new Health and Science Building.

Soon-to-be graduates of the College of Western Idaho will walk down the aisle at commencement tomorrow as the two-year school continues to expand throughout the Treasure Valley.

The school has been much in the news lately, partnering with Micron Technology as the chip manufacturer plans a multi-billion dollar expansion in Boise while building several new facilities for its students and creating a new bachelor of applied science degree that stirred up some controversy with Idaho's four-year public colleges.

Gordon Jones, the CWI president, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

CWI Micron
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
