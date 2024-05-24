© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 24, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:02 PM MDT
The entrance to a gravel trail connecting Stanley to Redfish Lake.
Rachel Cohen
/
Boise State Public Radio
The 4.5-mile trail begins in Stanley's Pioneer Park and ends near the entrance to Redfish Lake.

The Donnelly Library goes adults only, Idaho had a primary and a Democratic caucus in one week, Magic Valley's legislative delegation shifted Tuesday and there’s an update in the Sawtooth trail dispute which has been going on since 2019.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
