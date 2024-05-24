Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 24, 2024
The Donnelly Library goes adults only, Idaho had a primary and a Democratic caucus in one week, Magic Valley's legislative delegation shifted Tuesday and there’s an update in the Sawtooth trail dispute which has been going on since 2019.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Ian Max Stevenson with theIdaho Statesman
- Christina Lords, Editor-in-Chief of the Idaho Capital Sun
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio
- Rachel Cohen with Boise State Public Radio