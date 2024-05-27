© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'No Filter:' An honest conversation with Paulina Porizkova

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 27, 2024 at 1:05 PM MDT
The Open Field

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 21, 2022.

When one thinks of Paulina Porizkova, one might remember her as the Sports Illustrated cover model from the 1980s or the wife of "Cars" front man, Rick Ocasek. Or perhaps you know her from her popular Instagram account.

Now, Porizkova is revealing herself in a raw book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest book.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate