© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Findings in Boise Youth Roadmap highlight gaps in mental health and access

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:41 PM MST
AFP via Getty Images

Boise is a city known for its strong sense of community with access to the outdoors and a quality of life that draws families from across the region. But a new youth roadmap takes a deeper look at how young people actually experience life here, and the findings are sobering.

Only about one-third of Boise youth say they feel mentally healthy on a daily basis. Cost, transportation, and access to opportunities emerge as major barriers even in a city rich with programs and good intentions.

Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise city council member and Garrett Lam, director of community partnerships for the city of Boise joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these findings and what comes next.

Tags
Idaho Matters City CouncilMental Health
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate