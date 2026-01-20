Findings in Boise Youth Roadmap highlight gaps in mental health and access

Boise is a city known for its strong sense of community with access to the outdoors and a quality of life that draws families from across the region. But a new youth roadmap takes a deeper look at how young people actually experience life here, and the findings are sobering.

Only about one-third of Boise youth say they feel mentally healthy on a daily basis. Cost, transportation, and access to opportunities emerge as major barriers even in a city rich with programs and good intentions.

Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise city council member and Garrett Lam, director of community partnerships for the city of Boise joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these findings and what comes next.

