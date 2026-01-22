© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise Police release findings on New Year's Eve explosion

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:59 PM MST
FILE - The famous Idaho Potato Drop in 2025.
Idaho Potato Drop
FILE - The famous Idaho Potato Drop in 2025.

We want to take you back to New Year's Eve in downtown Boise. Thousands of people packed the streets for the city's annual potato drop and the fireworks that mark the stroke of midnight.

But this year, the celebration took a terrifying turn. During the fireworks, witnesses said the explosion caused windows at the downtown AT&T building to shatter, and a little girl was severely injured.

Now, we're learning more about this case. Morning Edition host George Prentice has been digging into this story, and he joined Idaho Matters for an update.

Tags
Idaho Matters FireworksIdaho Potato Drop
Stay Connected
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate