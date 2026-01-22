Boise Police release findings on New Year's Eve explosion

We want to take you back to New Year's Eve in downtown Boise. Thousands of people packed the streets for the city's annual potato drop and the fireworks that mark the stroke of midnight.

But this year, the celebration took a terrifying turn. During the fireworks, witnesses said the explosion caused windows at the downtown AT&T building to shatter, and a little girl was severely injured.

Now, we're learning more about this case. Morning Edition host George Prentice has been digging into this story, and he joined Idaho Matters for an update.

