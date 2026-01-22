© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Treasure Valley Children's Theatre brings Idaho history to life in interactive show

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:52 PM MST
The Treasure Valley Children's Theatre is giving students a new and fun way to learn about Idaho history in their upcoming production of “Where in the Capitol Is Ida?”

The interactive experience gives kids a chance to solve clues and ask questions about our state and how government works, and it’s funded in part by Boise’s Arts & History grant program.

Allison Terenzio-Moody, the theater’s executive director and producer, and Noah Moody, director and associate educator, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the production.

