Treasure Valley Children's Theatre brings Idaho history to life in interactive show

The Treasure Valley Children's Theatre is giving students a new and fun way to learn about Idaho history in their upcoming production of “Where in the Capitol Is Ida?”

The interactive experience gives kids a chance to solve clues and ask questions about our state and how government works, and it’s funded in part by Boise’s Arts & History grant program .

Allison Terenzio-Moody, the theater’s executive director and producer, and Noah Moody, director and associate educator, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the production.

