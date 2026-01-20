© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
St. Luke's joins new study to address teen suicide crisis in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
Canva

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

In Idaho, the teen suicide rate is more than three times the national average. That’s according to St. Luke’s Health System, which is taking part in a new study to reduce adolescent suicide using prevention programs in schools.

It’s called The Building Resilience in Teens through Education (BRITE), and Anna Radin is a co-principal investigator for the study. She’s an applied research scientist at St. Luke’s Health System, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Suicide Prevention Education Mental Health
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

