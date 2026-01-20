St. Luke's joins new study to address teen suicide crisis in Idaho

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

In Idaho, the teen suicide rate is more than three times the national average. That’s according to St. Luke’s Health System, which is taking part in a new study to reduce adolescent suicide using prevention programs in schools.

It’s called The Building Resilience in Teens through Education (BRITE), and Anna Radin is a co-principal investigator for the study. She’s an applied research scientist at St. Luke’s Health System, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

