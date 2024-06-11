© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Americana roots: Music's impact on the American dream

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 11, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT
The Old Crow Medicine Show performs on stage. Left to Right: Mike Harris, Critter Fuqua, Dante’ Pope, Ketch Secor, Morgan Jahning, Cory Younts. Not Pictured: PJ George.
Old Crow Medicine Show
/
Brendan McLean
The Old Crow Medicine Show performs on stage. Left to Right: Mike Harris, Critter Fuqua, Dante’ Pope, Ketch Secor, Morgan Jahning, Cory Younts. Not Pictured: PJ George.

The American dream has been shaped by many different voices, a countless number of which come from Americana music.

From folk to country to bluegrass, each sound has played an important role in our country's ethos. Which is exactly what Sun Valley Community School teacher Ryan Waterfield will be exploring in her classroom this summer.

And in order to do this, she's enlisted the help of musician Ketch Secor, the lead singer of the Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show. He and Ryan joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Sun ValleyStudentsMusic
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate