Americana roots: Music's impact on the American dream

The American dream has been shaped by many different voices, a countless number of which come from Americana music.

From folk to country to bluegrass, each sound has played an important role in our country's ethos. Which is exactly what Sun Valley Community School teacher Ryan Waterfield will be exploring in her classroom this summer.

And in order to do this, she's enlisted the help of musician Ketch Secor, the lead singer of the Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show. He and Ryan joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

