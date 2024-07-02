© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
What the U.S. Supreme Courts immunity ruling means for the presidency

By Samantha Wright
Published July 2, 2024 at 3:47 PM MDT
The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down some big decisions in the past few weeks. We told you about the case involving Idaho’s abortion law last week, and next week we’ll take a deep dive into their decision on camping and homelessness, a case that has its roots in Boise.

Now we want to look at a couple of cases that will have profound effects on the presidency and federal rules that can directly impact our everyday lives.

Dr. David Adler, a constitutional scholar and president of the Alturas Institute, who is planning another of his Constitutional Conversations on July 8, joined Idaho Matters to break down the latest decisions from the court.

Idaho Matters U.S. Supreme CourtDonald Trump
Samantha Wright
