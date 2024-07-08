© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
An overview of the 2023 activity in Yellowstone National Park

By Samantha Wright
Published July 8, 2024 at 2:44 PM MDT
Yellowstone Volcano Observatory 2023 Annual Report.
Yellowstone Volcano Observatory 2023 Annual Report.

Last year, four and a half million people flocked to Yellowstone National Park: a 37% increase over 2022.

They came to camp to fish, watch the wildlife, and check out the thermal geysers that spew hot water and rock out of what is a very active geologic site.

While Yellowstone seems like a summer playground, it's home to a lot of seismic activity, which can turn deadly, like in 1959 when the 7.3 Hebgen Lake earthquake killed 28 people.

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has released its report on last year’s seismic activity at the park, and Idaho Matters asked Michael Poland to tell us about it. He’s the research geophysicist with the Cascades volcano observatory and the scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone volcano observatory.

Idaho Matters Yellowstone National Park
