Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 26, 2024
Lawmakers react to President Biden's decision to step down, an update on the recent explosion at Yellowstone National Park, less students are participating in FAFSA this year and a look at exceptions to Idaho's abortion ban.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Nicole Blanchard, outdoors reporter for theIdaho Statesman