Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 26, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT
A hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park in 2009. Yellowstone officials say a similar explosion on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, sent tourists running for cover and destroyed a boardwalk. They say such events are relatively common.
AP
/
USGS
A hydrothermal event is seen in Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park in 2009. Yellowstone officials say a similar explosion on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, sent tourists running for cover and destroyed a boardwalk. They say such events are relatively common.

Lawmakers react to President Biden's decision to step down, an update on the recent explosion at Yellowstone National Park, less students are participating in FAFSA this year and a look at exceptions to Idaho's abortion ban.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters FAFSAJoe BidenYellowstone National Park
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
