It's been seven years since the last "Deli Days" in Boise, where people got together to promote awareness and celebrate Jewish culture.

Well, the beloved event is back with a new name, "Idaho's Jewish Festival," and will take place this year on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Oliver Thompson, the director of Idaho's Jewish Festival, and singer-songwriter Nani Vazanaone, who will be headlining at the festival, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.