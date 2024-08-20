© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

St. Michael's celebrates 160 years of community building

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT
St Michael's Episcopal Cathedral

In 1864, Reverend Saint Michael Fackler arrived in Boise, performing the first episcopal service in the region.

Now, more than a century later, St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral has become an important part of the community, helping to shape the city we know and love today.

Missy Swajkoski with St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral and Beth Toal, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the church's history.

St. Luke's
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
