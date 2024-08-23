Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 23, 2024
The Democratic National Convention wrapped up last night, a cyber attack has hit the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, the state is working to update high school graduation requirements, sections of Eagle road will be closing this fall and an update on the Wapiti fire.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television