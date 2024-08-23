© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 23, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 23, 2024 at 1:47 PM MDT
The Democratic National Convention wrapped up last night, a cyber attack has hit the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, the state is working to update high school graduation requirements, sections of Eagle road will be closing this fall and an update on the Wapiti fire.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

