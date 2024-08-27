Sparking imagination: the Sawtooth Writing Retreat returns

Inspiration can come from the most unlikely of places, but when you're working from the Idaho mountains, there's sure to be an abundance. Which is why an upcoming retreat will be taking writers into nature for three days to help hone their craft and spark imagination.

Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Boise State University professor Edward "Mac" Test to talk more about the Sawtooth Writing Retreat and the unique opportunities it provides.

The deadline to apply for the retreat is on Friday, Sept. 6 and the retreat is Thursday, Sept. 19-22. Featured authors at the retreat are Kim Cross and Paul Bogard.

