Sparking imagination: the Sawtooth Writing Retreat returns

By George Prentice,
Hannah Gardoski
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:01 PM MDT
Someone writes in a notebook.
Fredrik Rubensson
/
Flickr

Inspiration can come from the most unlikely of places, but when you're working from the Idaho mountains, there's sure to be an abundance. Which is why an upcoming retreat will be taking writers into nature for three days to help hone their craft and spark imagination.

Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Boise State University professor Edward "Mac" Test to talk more about the Sawtooth Writing Retreat and the unique opportunities it provides.

The deadline to apply for the retreat is on Friday, Sept. 6 and the retreat is Thursday, Sept. 19-22. Featured authors at the retreat are Kim Cross and Paul Bogard.

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
George Prentice
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
Hannah Gardoski

