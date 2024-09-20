Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 20, 2024
Army soldiers are headed home after a month on Idaho's fire line, renovations to the prisons execution chamber are being made, the CuMo exploration project could turn into a mine and work on the Union 93 project is at a standstill.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun