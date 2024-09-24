Uncovering history: Artifacts found at Assay Office
1 of 4 — IMG_0456.JPG
An active dig with archaeologists collecting and screening materials at the Assay Office.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
2 of 4 — IMG_0505.JPG
View of trench wall with visible layer of artifacts.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
3 of 4 — IMG_0601.JPG
Various recovered artifacts including crucibles, scorifiers, and a small, metal bell.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
4 of 4 — IMG_0504.JPG
A military button found while recovering artifacts.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
Earlier this year, renovations on Boise's historic Assay Office began.
However, as the construction crew broke ground, they discovered they were digging up more than just dirt. Artifacts were buried around the building, some dating back more than 100 years.
Archeologist Chris Shaver and outreach historian Dan Everhart, both with the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this exciting discovery.