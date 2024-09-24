© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Uncovering history: Artifacts found at Assay Office

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:51 PM MDT
An active dig with archaeologists collecting and screening materials at the Assay Office.
1 of 4  — IMG_0456.JPG
An active dig with archaeologists collecting and screening materials at the Assay Office.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
View of trench wall with visible layer of artifacts.
2 of 4  — IMG_0505.JPG
View of trench wall with visible layer of artifacts.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
Various recovered artifacts including crucibles, scorifiers, and a small, metal bell.
3 of 4  — IMG_0601.JPG
Various recovered artifacts including crucibles, scorifiers, and a small, metal bell.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office
A military button found while recovering artifacts.
4 of 4  — IMG_0504.JPG
A military button found while recovering artifacts.
Idaho State Historic Preservation Office

Earlier this year, renovations on Boise's historic Assay Office began.

However, as the construction crew broke ground, they discovered they were digging up more than just dirt. Artifacts were buried around the building, some dating back more than 100 years.

Archeologist Chris Shaver and outreach historian Dan Everhart, both with the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this exciting discovery.

