Art, healing and hope: Wassmuth Center opens up a new education center in Boise
Nestled between the Anne Frank Memorial and the library in downtown Boise sits the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. It was founded 22 years ago to build the only memorial on U.S. soil dedicated to Anne Frank.
Since then, the Memorial has continued to expand, and Thursday it opened a new 6,000 square foot education center.
Our Julie Luchetta took a tour of the new building ahead of the grand opening and Idaho Matters tagged along.