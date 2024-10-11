© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Art, healing and hope: Wassmuth Center opens up a new education center in Boise

By Julie Luchetta
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:40 PM MDT
The new education building covers 6,000 square feet and cost $6.4 million to build.
The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
Nestled between the Anne Frank Memorial and the library in downtown Boise sits the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. It was founded 22 years ago to build the only memorial on U.S. soil dedicated to Anne Frank.

Since then, the Memorial has continued to expand, and Thursday it opened a new 6,000 square foot education center.

Our Julie Luchetta took a tour of the new building ahead of the grand opening and Idaho Matters tagged along.

Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through <a href="https://www.reportforamerica.org">Report for America</a>, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
