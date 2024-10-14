Growth in McCall: Why residents are creating a space for the community

McCall, like the rest of Idaho, has seen skyrocketing growth, and open parcels of land are being snapped up at record prices for future development.

But one piece of lakefront real estate remains undeveloped between the marina and hotel McCall. The property is potentially worth millions, and a group of residents is hoping to turn the land into a combination community space and arts center.

But first they have to raise enough money to buy the property.

Hayley Johnson, the Executive Director of the Ponderosa Center, and David Carey, the owner of Hotel McCall, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.