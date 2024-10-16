'Beyond the Buzz:' The role Idaho bees play in our environment

Bees are all around us during the summer months, but we don’t always pay much attention to them.

However, as pollinators , they’re essential when it comes to the food we eat. They’re in trouble though, both in Idaho and around the world, and everyone from scientists to backyard gardeners are trying to help them.

Idaho Public Television is taking a close-up look at bees in their new Outdoor Idaho episode called "Beyond the Buzz," which premieres Thursday, Oct. 17.

Producer and director, Forrest Burger, and bee expert Dr. Ron Bitner joined Idaho Matters to talk more.