© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Beyond the Buzz:' The role Idaho bees play in our environment

By Samantha Wright
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:11 PM MDT
A bee hovers above a flower.
Samantha Wright

Bees are all around us during the summer months, but we don’t always pay much attention to them.

However, as pollinators, they’re essential when it comes to the food we eat. They’re in trouble though, both in Idaho and around the world, and everyone from scientists to backyard gardeners are trying to help them.

Idaho Public Television is taking a close-up look at bees in their new Outdoor Idaho episode called "Beyond the Buzz," which premieres Thursday, Oct. 17.

Producer and director, Forrest Burger, and bee expert Dr. Ron Bitner joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters BeesIdaho Public Television
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate