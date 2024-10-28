© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Treasure Valley task force works to reduce rise in drunk driving

By Samantha Wright
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:19 PM MDT
The police pull a car over at night.
Christine Barton-Holmes
/
Flickr

In the last five years, the Treasure Valley has seen a 26% increase in drunk driving, and 42% of fatal car crashes were related to someone driving while impaired.

Valley law enforcement agencies want to bring those numbers down, so they’ve created the new Treasure Valley DUI Task Force.

A similar task force in north Idaho has seen a big drop in fatal car crashes due to impaired driving, so now agencies from Garden City to Meridian to Canyon County are joining together to educate the public about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

Lt. Crapo and Lt. Horst from the Idaho State Police joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters DUIPolice
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate