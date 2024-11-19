© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How a new project is keeping birds safe with art

By Samantha Wright
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST
Eryn Pierce submitted her own design for the Scrap to Sculpture Challenge. Her piece, “Birds of a Feather Fall Together,” is a delicate lattice of feathers. In her artist statement she wrote, ” This work serves as both a tribute to these birds and a call to action, encouraging us to rethink how we design and interact with our surroundings to create safer spaces for the natural world.”
Eryn Pierce
Eryn Pierce submitted her own design for the Scrap to Sculpture Challenge. Her piece, “Birds of a Feather Fall Together,” is a delicate lattice of feathers. In her artist statement she wrote, ” This work serves as both a tribute to these birds and a call to action, encouraging us to rethink how we design and interact with our surroundings to create safer spaces for the natural world.”

Wild birds often fly straight into windows, not realizing there’s a pane of glass between them and the light or reflection they see inside, which can be a dangerous and often deadly problem, especially for large buildings with lots of windows.

At Boise State University for example, some buildings see 20 birds a day crash into windows and die.

So students teamed up with the Intermountain Bird Observatory to find ways to save the birds, including designing special decals to put on windows to keep the birds from trying to fly in.

Heidi Carlisle, the Education and Outreach Director at the Intermountain Bird Observatory at Boise State, and Eryn Pierce, an assistant professor of graphic design, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about how they are addressing this problem.

 

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityIntermountain Bird ObservatoryBirds
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate