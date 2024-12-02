'Idaho's Powerhouse Senators:' Frank Church and Jim McClure

In 1924, two men were born in Idaho: one in Boise and the other in Payette. They both went on to serve in World War II, go to law school and become lawyers. They went on to serve in Congress, becoming two of the longest-running senators in Idaho’s history.

Though Frank Church was a Democrat and Jim McClure was a Republican, both men worked to serve Idaho and their country to the best of their abilities.

100 years after their birth, Idaho Public Television is taking a look back at their lives and their political legacy with a new biography called "Idaho’s Powerhouse Senators," which airs this Sunday night on Dec. 8.

Idaho Public Television Producer Joan Cartan-Hansen and Idaho political journalist Dan Popkey joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new production.