The debate continues: What private school choice could mean for Idaho students

Idaho policymakers and advocates are getting ready for another push to bring private school choice to our state.

With the 2025 legislative session less than a month away, the legislature will likely see many different proposals in regards to school choice, but is private school choice good for Idaho students?

Former Idaho representative and board member of Idaho Children are Primary, Julie Yamamoto, fellow board member and former Idaho First Lady Patricia Kempthorne and May Roberts, policy analyst at the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, joined Idaho Matters to discuss this issue.

