© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The debate continues: What private school choice could mean for Idaho students

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 9, 2024 at 1:19 PM MST
Elementary students with raised hands
Boise School District
Elementary students with raised hands

Idaho policymakers and advocates are getting ready for another push to bring private school choice to our state.

With the 2025 legislative session less than a month away, the legislature will likely see many different proposals in regards to school choice, but is private school choice good for Idaho students?

Former Idaho representative and board member of Idaho Children are Primary, Julie Yamamoto, fellow board member and former Idaho First Lady Patricia Kempthorne and May Roberts, policy analyst at the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, joined Idaho Matters to discuss this issue.

Tags
Idaho Matters Legislative UpdateSchool ChoiceIdaho Caucus
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate