Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters

How a new resource is helping people find their next river adventure in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 9, 2024 at 1:18 PM MST
Someone sits in a red raft on a river.
Bureau of Land Management

Each year, Idaho's rivers are visited by thousands of people, some looking for scenic routes and others for adventure.

It can be hard though, to know where exactly to find each experience, which is why the Bureau of Land Management and River Management Society have partnered to put all the information you'll need for an Idaho river trip in one spot.

BLM recreation specialist Shannon Bassista and James Major, a national Rivers Project coordinator with RMS joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this great resource.

Idaho Matters RiversBureau of Land Management
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
