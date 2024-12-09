How a new resource is helping people find their next river adventure in Idaho

Each year, Idaho's rivers are visited by thousands of people, some looking for scenic routes and others for adventure.

It can be hard though, to know where exactly to find each experience, which is why the Bureau of Land Management and River Management Society have partnered to put all the information you'll need for an Idaho river trip in one spot.

BLM recreation specialist Shannon Bassista and James Major, a national Rivers Project coordinator with RMS joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this great resource.

