Keeping the airwaves cosmic: Late night music DJ Arthur Balinger and his radio legacy

It’s been 47 years since music host and producer Arthur Balinger took to the airwaves on Boise State Public Radio, becoming one of the station's most beloved late night DJs. The year was 1977 and KBSU, a student-led station, was run out of a small house on Boise State University's campus.

Balinger talked to reporter Julie Luchetta about his very first time spinning tunes with the station, the changes he’s seen over the decades and his never ending quest to bring his audience to “cosmic heights.”

The music excerpted in this piece is Two Rolling Stoned by Robin Trower.