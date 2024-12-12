© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Keeping the airwaves cosmic: Late night music DJ Arthur Balinger and his radio legacy

By Julie Luchetta
Published December 12, 2024 at 1:15 PM MST
A black and white portrait of a man's side profile, wearing glasses, with a long wispy beard.
Boise State Public Radio
/
KBSU Archives
While Arthur Balinger has seen many changes over his decades working for Boise State Public Radio, some things have always stayed the same: his dedication to music and the the length of his magnificent beard.

It’s been 47 years since music host and producer Arthur Balinger took to the airwaves on Boise State Public Radio, becoming one of the station's most beloved late night DJs. The year was 1977 and KBSU, a student-led station, was run out of a small house on Boise State University's campus.

Balinger talked to reporter Julie Luchetta about his very first time spinning tunes with the station, the changes he’s seen over the decades and his never ending quest to bring his audience to “cosmic heights.”

The music excerpted in this piece is Two Rolling Stoned by Robin Trower.

Tags
Idaho Matters MusicBoise State Public Radio
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through <a href="https://www.reportforamerica.org">Report for America</a>, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
