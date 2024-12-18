© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: 2024 Year in Review

By Samantha Wright
Published December 18, 2024 at 1:48 PM MST
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (green) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample.
1 of 2  — 53562456852_60038958dc_o.jpg
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (green) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample.
NIAID / Flickr
This undated electron microscopic image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows two Influenza A (H5N1) virions, a type of bird flu virus.
2 of 2  — Bird Flu
This undated electron microscopic image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows two Influenza A (H5N1) virions, a type of bird flu virus.
Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/AP / CDC

As we bring 2024 to a close, Idaho Matters takes a look back at the year through the lens of public health.

From a COVID-19 surge to the Bubonic Plague, from measles to bird flu, from whooping cough to tuberculosis to polio. It’s been a busy year in the public health arena.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, has been our guide each Wednesday throughout the year, keeping us up to date on all the things that might affect our health. He joined Idaho Matters for a look back at 2024.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableBird FluCOVID-19Whooping Cough
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate