Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: 2024 Year in Review
As we bring 2024 to a close, Idaho Matters takes a look back at the year through the lens of public health.
From a COVID-19 surge to the Bubonic Plague, from measles to bird flu, from whooping cough to tuberculosis to polio. It’s been a busy year in the public health arena.
Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, has been our guide each Wednesday throughout the year, keeping us up to date on all the things that might affect our health. He joined Idaho Matters for a look back at 2024.