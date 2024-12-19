© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
The passing of grizzly bear 399: How human expansion is impacting wildlife

By Samantha Wright
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:11 PM MST
In this undated photo provided by Grand Teton National Park a grizzly bear known as No. 399 walks along side a cub.

Grizzly bear 399 was known as one of the most famous bears in the country. She's been watched for years by millions of fans as she roamed the greater Yellowstone ecosystem with her cubs, becoming a popular roadside attraction.

Unfortunately, 399 was hit by a car in October, leading to an outpouring of grief around the country, and her death has raised questions about the future of grizzlies in the wild. The growing number of humans living in their world is affecting all bears.

Idaho Matters welcomed journalist and blogger, Rocky Barker, to talk more about grizzly bear 399’s life and death.

Idaho Matters Grizzly BearsWildlifeYellowstone National Park
