The passing of grizzly bear 399: How human expansion is impacting wildlife

Grizzly bear 399 was known as one of the most famous bears in the country. She's been watched for years by millions of fans as she roamed the greater Yellowstone ecosystem with her cubs, becoming a popular roadside attraction.

Unfortunately, 399 was hit by a car in October , leading to an outpouring of grief around the country, and her death has raised questions about the future of grizzlies in the wild. The growing number of humans living in their world is affecting all bears.