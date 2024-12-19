New research reveals wildland firefighters are being exposed to over 30 carcinogens
Over the last few years, more information has come out about the long-term health risks of wildland firefighting.
Now a new paper, published in the "Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene," is detailing a troubling picture when it comes to carcinogen exposure to these firefighters.
The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has been following these developments closely, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.