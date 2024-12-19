© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
New research reveals wildland firefighters are being exposed to over 30 carcinogens

By Samantha Wright
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:10 PM MST
Kari Greer
/
Boise National Forest

Over the last few years, more information has come out about the long-term health risks of wildland firefighting.

Now a new paper, published in the "Journal of Occupational and Environmental Hygiene," is detailing a troubling picture when it comes to carcinogen exposure to these firefighters.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse has been following these developments closely, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

