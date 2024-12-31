Remembering Idaho Sen. Frank Church nearly 100 years later

2024 marks 100 years since the birth of Idaho Sen. Frank Church.

Church, a Democrat, served as a U.S. senator from 1957 until 1981, and he is currently the last Democrat to do so. He was also the longest-serving Democratic senator from our state and the only Democrat from Idaho who served more than two terms in the Senate.

Idaho Matters takes a look back at his life, political legacy and how he is remembered in the Gem State.

Our panel today:

