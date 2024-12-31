© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your year-end tax-deductible gift today.
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Remembering Idaho Sen. Frank Church nearly 100 years later

By Samantha Wright
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:05 PM MST
A black and white photo from the 1970s shows four politicians gathered around a table, looking at a map of the proposed Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Boise State University Special Collections and Archives
Senators Church and Jordan discuss the proposed Sawtooth National Recreation Area with Representatives McClure and Hansen.

2024 marks 100 years since the birth of Idaho Sen. Frank Church.

Church, a Democrat, served as a U.S. senator from 1957 until 1981, and he is currently the last Democrat to do so. He was also the longest-serving Democratic senator from our state and the only Democrat from Idaho who served more than two terms in the Senate.

Idaho Matters takes a look back at his life, political legacy and how he is remembered in the Gem State.

Our panel today:

  • Rod Gramer, Frank Church Institute Board Member
  • Monica Church, the granddaughter of Frank Church and the executive director of the Frank Church Institute
  • Joan Cartan-Hansen, Idaho Public Television Producer
  • Dan Popkey, Idaho political journalist
Tags
Idaho Matters Frank ChurchPBS
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate