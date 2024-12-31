Remembering Idaho Sen. Frank Church nearly 100 years later
2024 marks 100 years since the birth of Idaho Sen. Frank Church.
Church, a Democrat, served as a U.S. senator from 1957 until 1981, and he is currently the last Democrat to do so. He was also the longest-serving Democratic senator from our state and the only Democrat from Idaho who served more than two terms in the Senate.
Idaho Matters takes a look back at his life, political legacy and how he is remembered in the Gem State.
Our panel today:
- Rod Gramer, Frank Church Institute Board Member
- Monica Church, the granddaughter of Frank Church and the executive director of the Frank Church Institute
- Joan Cartan-Hansen, Idaho Public Television Producer
- Dan Popkey, Idaho political journalist