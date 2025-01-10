Where to eat in the new year
2025 has officially arrived and what better way to ring in the New Year than with some great food!
BoiseDev Eats editor Kara Jackson joined Idaho Matters to share the latest in food and restaurant news.
2025 has officially arrived and what better way to ring in the New Year than with some great food!
BoiseDev Eats editor Kara Jackson joined Idaho Matters to share the latest in food and restaurant news.
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.