Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Where to eat in the new year

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 10, 2025 at 1:42 PM MST
Someone holds a burger.
NukelarBurrito
/
Flickr
A burger.

2025 has officially arrived and what better way to ring in the New Year than with some great food!

BoiseDev Eats editor Kara Jackson joined Idaho Matters to share the latest in food and restaurant news.

Idaho Matters FoodTreasure Valley
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

