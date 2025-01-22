Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 22, 2025

Four viruses are currently circulating in the United States, with some health experts calling it a “quad-demic."

An update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in three respiratory viruses: COVID-19, Flu, RSV and Norovirus. Emergency rooms across the country are feeling the impact.

Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable . He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “ Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak .”