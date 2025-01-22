Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 22, 2025
Four viruses are currently circulating in the United States, with some health experts calling it a “quad-demic."
An update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in three respiratory viruses: COVID-19, Flu, RSV and Norovirus. Emergency rooms across the country are feeling the impact.
Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable. He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.”
