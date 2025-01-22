© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 22, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:39 PM MST
Indiana Public Media
/
Flickr

Four viruses are currently circulating in the United States, with some health experts calling it a “quad-demic."

An update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in three respiratory viruses: COVID-19, Flu, RSV and Norovirus. Emergency rooms across the country are feeling the impact.

Dr. David Pate joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable. He’s the former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and the co-author of the book “Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.”

If you have a public health question for our Doctor Roundtable, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableFluCOVID-19NorovirusRSV
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate