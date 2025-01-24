Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 24, 2025
The Lava Ridge Wind project has been suspended, there's a proposed pay raise for legislators, Medicaid expansion is on the chopping block and there's a legislative petition seeking to repeal same-sex marriage.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports
- Mia Maldonado with the Idaho Capital Sun