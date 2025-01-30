© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Woman's club celebrates 125 years of community in Nampa

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:16 PM MST
The GFWC Woman's Century Club
The GFWC Woman's Century Club

For more than 100 years, the GFWC Woman's Century Club has been serving the community of Nampa.

Back in 1908, they helped to open the city’s first library and later contributed to the rose garden at Lakeview Park, a space that is still enjoyed today.

Now the club is celebrating their many years of service with a special anniversary.

Club president, Cindy Biesemeyer, and past president and club historian, Ronalee Linsenmann, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

