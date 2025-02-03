© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters

Navigating subscriptions: How to make smart decisions as consumers

By Samantha Wright
Published February 3, 2025 at 1:45 PM MST
Pay-by-the-month subscriptions are increasingly popular. But research suggests people often keep paying long after they intend to.
Maybe you got one for Christmas: a yearly subscription for a magazine or a different snack box each month. There are all kinds of subscriptions now: fitness, food, beauty and even a new wine box every month.

A lot of these subscriptions come with great reviews and endorsements from social media influencers; they’re fun and easy to sign up for.

But there can be a darker side to monthly subscriptions, and we’re not just talking about the financial cost.

So when Boise State came out with an article on the impact of subscription-based business, Idaho Matters got in touch with economics professor Samia Islam and psychology professor Dr. Mary Pritchard to tell us more about this business model.

Idaho Matters EconomicsConsumers
