Navigating subscriptions: How to make smart decisions as consumers

Maybe you got one for Christmas: a yearly subscription for a magazine or a different snack box each month. There are all kinds of subscriptions now: fitness, food, beauty and even a new wine box every month.

A lot of these subscriptions come with great reviews and endorsements from social media influencers; they’re fun and easy to sign up for.

But there can be a darker side to monthly subscriptions, and we’re not just talking about the financial cost.

So when Boise State came out with an article on the impact of subscription-based business, Idaho Matters got in touch with economics professor Samia Islam and psychology professor Dr. Mary Pritchard to tell us more about this business model.