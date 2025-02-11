© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

A look at President Trump's first three weeks in office

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 11, 2025 at 1:52 PM MST
Susan Walsh
/
Associated Press

President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are attacking judges who are blocking some of his second-term agenda, suggesting that judges don’t have the authority to question Trump’s executive power.

And over the weekend, Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that a president has the power to ignore a court order, but is that constitutional and legal?

Dr. David Adler, executive director of the Alturas Institute, will be holding his next Constitutional Conversation Thursday, Feb. 13. Dr. Adler joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

