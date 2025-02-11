A look at President Trump's first three weeks in office

President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are attacking judges who are blocking some of his second-term agenda, suggesting that judges don’t have the authority to question Trump’s executive power.

And over the weekend, Vice President J.D. Vance suggested that a president has the power to ignore a court order, but is that constitutional and legal?

Dr. David Adler, executive director of the Alturas Institute, will be holding his next Constitutional Conversation Thursday, Feb. 13. Dr. Adler joined Idaho Matters for a preview.