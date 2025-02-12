Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 12, 2025

There’s some concerning news about a newer variant of avian influenza that recently infected dairy cattle in Nevada.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service, in a technical brief, has confirmed there’s a genetic change that’s happened, and scientists believe this change may help the virus copy itself in mammals, including humans, more easily.

The USDA report comes as a dairy farm worker in Nevada screened positive for H5N1, the first human infection identified in that state.