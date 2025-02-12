Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 12, 2025
There’s some concerning news about a newer variant of avian influenza that recently infected dairy cattle in Nevada.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service, in a technical brief, has confirmed there’s a genetic change that’s happened, and scientists believe this change may help the virus copy itself in mammals, including humans, more easily.
The USDA report comes as a dairy farm worker in Nevada screened positive for H5N1, the first human infection identified in that state.
Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable.