Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Creating change through conversation

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 13, 2025 at 2:00 PM MST
For many, change often starts with a conversation.

Knowing this, a group of Idahoans is partnering to host the "Do Good Conversation Series."

Kicking off on Feb. 25, the series invites community members to join in discussion over issues that impact everyone with the hope that together folks can make a difference.

Hannah Mae Schaeffer, a founding partner of HMK Impact, which is one of the groups behind the conversation series, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Sustainability
