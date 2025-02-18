Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge gains more than 2,000 acres

The Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge is expanding. This marshy landscape east of Pocatello is home to close to 250 kinds of birds, and, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it has “the largest breeding concentration of sandhill cranes in North America.”

Now the refuge is growing by almost 2,500 acres thanks to the work of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. For 20 years this group has been quietly conserving and enhancing wild lands across the country, including more than 720,000 acres in Idaho.

Jenn Doherty, the managing director of mission operations at the foundation, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

