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Idaho Matters

After a decade the old Les Bois park racetrack is getting a new life

By Samantha Wright
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
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Ada County Operations / Expo Idaho
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Ada County Operations / Expo Idaho

It's been roughly ten years since the Les Bois racetrack closed down, and the property has been waiting for its next reincarnation. 

Now, Ada County is turning these 50 acres into what commissioners say will be the best park in the Treasure Valley. The plan is to restore wetlands and wildlife along the Boise River, add $10 million in native plants, and create a multi-use park.

Joshua Brown is the senior project manager for Ada County operations, and he joined Idaho Matters to give us a preview of the park at Expo Idaho.

The Golden Eagle Audubon Society is hosting a talk about the park on March 24 with Brown at the Hillcrest Library in Boise.

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Idaho Matters Expo IdahoRestoration
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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