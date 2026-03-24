After a decade the old Les Bois park racetrack is getting a new life

It's been roughly ten years since the Les Bois racetrack closed down, and the property has been waiting for its next reincarnation.

Now, Ada County is turning these 50 acres into what commissioners say will be the best park in the Treasure Valley. The plan is to restore wetlands and wildlife along the Boise River, add $10 million in native plants, and create a multi-use park.

Joshua Brown is the senior project manager for Ada County operations, and he joined Idaho Matters to give us a preview of the park at Expo Idaho.