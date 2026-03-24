How Micron's AI driven growth could impact Idahoans

Idaho's Micron Technology posted its latest earnings report last week covering the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, with the company delivering extremely strong results. Industry experts say the results were primarily driven by massive demand for AI-related memory chips.

So what does all of this mean for the average investor and for Idahoans, who many times are impacted by what happens at Micron?

Jason Norris with Ferguson Wellman Wealth Management Group joins Idaho Matters to talk more.