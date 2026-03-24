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Idaho Matters

How Micron's AI driven growth could impact Idahoans

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
Micron Headquarters Building (2)
Dan Greenwood
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho's Micron Technology posted its latest earnings report last week covering the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, with the company delivering extremely strong results. Industry experts say the results were primarily driven by massive demand for AI-related memory chips.

So what does all of this mean for the average investor and for Idahoans, who many times are impacted by what happens at Micron?

Jason Norris with Ferguson Wellman Wealth Management Group joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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