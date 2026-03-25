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Idaho Matters

Inside the effort to maintain the Big Hill Nordic ski trail system

By Samantha Wright
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:57 PM MDT
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Celia Leber
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Celia Leber
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Celia Leber

Ski resorts and other winter playgrounds have been struggling this season due to the extremely warm weather and lack of snow in many parts of Idaho.

Big Hill Nordic had to close down early this year, it's a winter ski trail system above Challis that’s designed for Nordic skiers. Volunteers from the Challis Community Trails Alliance groom and take care of the trails now that the season has ended. Celia Leber, Big Hill Nordic committee Chair, CCTA, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the work.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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