Inside the effort to maintain the Big Hill Nordic ski trail system

Ski resorts and other winter playgrounds have been struggling this season due to the extremely warm weather and lack of snow in many parts of Idaho.

Big Hill Nordic had to close down early this year, it's a winter ski trail system above Challis that’s designed for Nordic skiers. Volunteers from the Challis Community Trails Alliance groom and take care of the trails now that the season has ended. Celia Leber, Big Hill Nordic committee Chair, CCTA, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the work.