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Pendulum Early Music brings baroque music to life at St. Michael

By Samantha Wright
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:59 PM MDT
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Pendulum Early Music
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Pendulum Early Music

Pendulum Early Music is a trio of Boise musicians who play baroque music from the 16th through the 18th centuries. They're in the middle of their second concert season, and all their performances happen at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise.

The trio and St. Michael's picked up grants for their concerts last year from Boise's Arts & History Grant Program, which hands out cash to groups and people who are creating projects designed to help make Boise a better place to live.

Brian Hodges on the cello, Geoffrey Hill on the violin and Kevin McTeague on cello, along with David Harrison with Canon for Music at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral, joined Idaho Matters to share a little music and talk more.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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