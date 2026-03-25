Pendulum Early Music brings baroque music to life at St. Michael

Pendulum Early Music is a trio of Boise musicians who play baroque music from the 16th through the 18th centuries. They're in the middle of their second concert season, and all their performances happen at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral in Boise.

The trio and St. Michael's picked up grants for their concerts last year from Boise's Arts & History Grant Program, which hands out cash to groups and people who are creating projects designed to help make Boise a better place to live .

Brian Hodges on the cello, Geoffrey Hill on the violin and Kevin McTeague on cello, along with David Harrison with Canon for Music at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral, joined Idaho Matters to share a little music and talk more.

