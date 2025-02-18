© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge gains more than 2,000 acres

By Samantha Wright
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:58 PM MST
Cranes like to nest in this beautiful section of the Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Idaho.
RMEF
Cranes like to nest in this beautiful section of the Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Idaho.

The Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge is expanding. This marshy landscape east of Pocatello is home to close to 250 kinds of birds, and, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it has “the largest breeding concentration of sandhill cranes in North America.”

Now the refuge is growing by almost 2,500 acres thanks to the work of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. For 40 years this group has been quietly conserving and enhancing wild lands across the country, including more than 720,000 acres in Idaho.

Jenn Doherty, the managing director of mission operations at the Foundation, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
