© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Click here for Wood River Valley station status
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How will new immigration policies affect Idaho?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 24, 2025 at 1:27 PM MST
Three children play where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States meets the Pacific Ocean, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/AP
/
AP
Three children play where the border wall separating Mexico and the United States meets the Pacific Ocean, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The current administration’s immigration policies have the potential to have a big impact on Idaho, especially in industries like agriculture that rely on immigrant labor.

These policies could also create fear within immigrant communities which could impact their involvement in the workforce. Some argue this might reduce job competition but others say the overall effect could slow our state’s economic growth.

The issue of immigration policy and how it could impact Idaho will be discussed at the next City Club of Boise.

Mckay Cunningham, graduate professor and director of the master of applied public policy program at the College of Idaho, will be the moderator of the upcoming discussion at City Club along with panelist Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.

Tags
Idaho Matters ImmigrationIdaho Dairymen's Association
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate