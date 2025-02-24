How will new immigration policies affect Idaho?
The current administration’s immigration policies have the potential to have a big impact on Idaho, especially in industries like agriculture that rely on immigrant labor.
These policies could also create fear within immigrant communities which could impact their involvement in the workforce. Some argue this might reduce job competition but others say the overall effect could slow our state’s economic growth.
The issue of immigration policy and how it could impact Idaho will be discussed at the next City Club of Boise.
Mckay Cunningham, graduate professor and director of the master of applied public policy program at the College of Idaho, will be the moderator of the upcoming discussion at City Club along with panelist Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.