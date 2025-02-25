Idaho's legislature looks to cut ties with WWAMI program

Idaho’s legislature is looking to cut ties with the WWAMI program, a 50-year partnership that trains medical doctors for our state.

Some lawmakers argue Idaho needs more control over medical training, while others worry it will make our state’s doctor shortage even worse. Critics, which include doctors who have benefited from the program, are concerned ending WWAMI will hurt healthcare access in our state.

It’s a big debate about how to balance flexibility in medical training with the need for more doctors in Idaho.

Dr. Suzanne Allen, vice dean for academic, rural, and regional affairs at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, and Dr. Joseph Holmstead, a recent WWAMI graduate in his residency intern year at Full Circle Health in Caldwell.