Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 28, 2025
Gov. Brad Little has concerns over potential tax cuts, North Idaho College has been put on probation, students are protesting Jefferson School Districts decision to cut AP and honors classes and federal policy changes to the National Institutes of Health have some worried.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Christina Lords, Editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News