© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 28, 2025

By Samantha Wright
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:50 PM MST
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Gov. Brad Little has concerns over potential tax cuts, North Idaho College has been put on probation, students are protesting Jefferson School Districts decision to cut AP and honors classes and federal policy changes to the National Institutes of Health have some worried.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters EducationResearchIdaho LegislatureReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate